Everything We Are

Lebanon

Food is everything we are.
It’s an extension of national feeling,
ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region,
your tribe, your grandma.
It’s inseparable from those from the get-go.
– Anthony Bourdain

Tanzania

Dal Lake, Srinagar, Kashmir

If more of us valued food and cheer and song
above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. 
–  J.R.R. Tolkien 

Yemen

Peshawar, Pakistan

Yangon, Myanmar

If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house
and eat with him…
the people who give you their food give you their heart.
– Cesar Chavez

Agra, India

Zamboanga, Philippines

China

Mauritania

Afghanistan

Darjeeling, India

Food, to me, is always about cooking and eating
with those you love and care for.
– David Chang

Ecuador

Old Delhi, India

Labrang, Tibet

Nepal

Hong Kong, China

Food, like a loving touch or a glimpse of divine power,
has that ability to comfort. 
― Norman Kolpas 

Angkor, Cambodia

New York, NY, USA

Beirut, Lebanon

Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.
-Alan D. Wolfelt

EXHIBITIONS

12 thoughts on “Everything We Are

  3. Pingback: Everything We Are — Steve McCurry’s Blog | Ancientfoods

  5. Magnificent pictures (should i say as always!) and the quotes are perfectly chosen (as always too) For me you really are a “master” , perfectly showing humankind, showing the details of real life. “Human being” is the subject and about each picture one can imagine a story. That is the purpose of photography for me. Thank you for sharing with us all the diversity of your work. Thanks!

    Reply

  7. As always, a beautiful set of photos of food and people from around the world. Thank you Stevebhai

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s