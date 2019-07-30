Food is everything we are.
It’s an extension of national feeling,
ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region,
your tribe, your grandma.
It’s inseparable from those from the get-go.
– Anthony Bourdain
If more of us valued food and cheer and song
above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.
–
If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house
and eat with him…
the people who give you their food give you their heart.
– Cesar Chavez
Food, to me, is always about cooking and eating
with those you love and care for.
– David Chang
Food, like a loving touch or a glimpse of divine power,
has that ability to comfort.
―
Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.
-Alan D. Wolfelt
EXHIBITIONS
12 thoughts on “Everything We Are”
I really like the photo ‘Cafe Noir’. The light and the people there and someone looking out.
Regards!
Fantastic, glimpse , thank you
You bring the world to life in a stunning and beautiful way ❤
Magnificent pictures (should i say as always!) and the quotes are perfectly chosen (as always too) For me you really are a “master” , perfectly showing humankind, showing the details of real life. “Human being” is the subject and about each picture one can imagine a story. That is the purpose of photography for me. Thank you for sharing with us all the diversity of your work. Thanks!
Amazing pictures sir!♥️♥️
As always, a beautiful set of photos of food and people from around the world. Thank you Stevebhai
As always, the photos are wonderful. These actually made me hungry.one
Love the photos
Colors of Leica😍
…give thanks! I believe in food as connection, healing and wizdom
A great varied set of food related images, and some are most amazingly evocative of place