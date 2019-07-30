Food is everything we are.

It’s an extension of national feeling,

ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region,

your tribe, your grandma.

It’s inseparable from those from the get-go.

– Anthony Bourdain

If more of us valued food and cheer and song

above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.

– J.R.R. Tolkien

If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house

and eat with him…

the people who give you their food give you their heart.

– Cesar Chavez

Food, to me, is always about cooking and eating

with those you love and care for.

– David Chang

Food, like a loving touch or a glimpse of divine power,

has that ability to comfort.

― Norman Kolpas

Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.

-Alan D. Wolfelt

