The Family Table

There is no better classroom
than the family table.
– Kaye Earle

Michigan, United States

Researchers have confirmed what parents have known
for a long time; sharing a family meal is good for the spirit,
the brain and the health of all family members.
– Anne Fishel, Ph.D.

Myanmar

Kolkata, India

Cambodia

The family is the nucleus of civilization.
– Will Durant

Kashmir

Honduras

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Skopje, Macedonia

In family life, love is the oil that eases friction,
the cement that binds closer together, and
the music that brings harmony.
– Eva Burrows

Phu Tho, Vietnam

Tibet

Other things may change us,
but we start and end with the family.  
– Anthony Brandt

SRILANKA-10167

Sri Lanka

India

Pagman, Afghanistan

Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family.
Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.
– Jane Howard

LEBANON-10086

Lebanon

Indonesia during monsoon season

You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you,
but at the same time you carry them with you
in your heart, your mind, your stomach,
because you do not just live in a world.
A world lives in you. 
– Frederick Buechner

PAKISTAN-10083_sf

Baluchistan, Pakistan

BURMA-10556

Myanmar

Our family dinner table was like Speakers’ Corner in London.  
We  discussed, debated, argued, declaimed –
all of us at the same time.
– E. Thomson Earle

Italy

It is not until much later, as the skin sags and the heart weakens,
that children understand; their stories, and all their accomplishments,
sit atop the stories of their mothers and fathers,
stones upon stones, beneath the waters of their lives.
– Mitch Albom, The Five People You Meet in Heaven

Budapest, Hungary

I wonder if I love the communal act of eating so much
because throughout my childhood,
with four older brothers and a mom who worked in the restaurant business,
I spent a lot of time fending for myself, eating alone – and
recognizing how eating together made all the difference.
– Thomas Keller

 

India

