There is no better classroom

than the family table.

– Kaye Earle

Researchers have confirmed what parents have known

for a long time; sharing a family meal is good for the spirit,

the brain and the health of all family members.

– Anne Fishel, Ph.D.

The family is the nucleus of civilization.

– Will Durant

In family life, love is the oil that eases friction,

the cement that binds closer together, and

the music that brings harmony.

– Eva Burrows

Other things may change us,

but we start and end with the family.

– Anthony Brandt

Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family.

Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.

– Jane Howard

You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you,

but at the same time you carry them with you

in your heart, your mind, your stomach,

because you do not just live in a world.

A world lives in you.

– Frederick Buechner

Our family dinner table was like Speakers’ Corner in London.

We discussed, debated, argued, declaimed –

all of us at the same time.

– E. Thomson Earle

It is not until much later, as the skin sags and the heart weakens,

that children understand; their stories, and all their accomplishments,

sit atop the stories of their mothers and fathers,

stones upon stones, beneath the waters of their lives.

– Mitch Albom, The Five People You Meet in Heaven

I wonder if I love the communal act of eating so much

because throughout my childhood,

with four older brothers and a mom who worked in the restaurant business,

I spent a lot of time fending for myself, eating alone – and

recognizing how eating together made all the difference.

– Thomas Keller