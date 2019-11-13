Stories Without Words

The whole point of taking pictures is so that

you don’t have to explain things with words.

– Elliott Erwitt

When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs.

When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.

– Ansel Adams

If I could tell the story in words,

I wouldn’t need to lug around a camera.

– Lewis Hine

Photography is the story I fail to put into words.

– Destin Sparks

For me, photography is about wandering, observing and telling stories.

From my early days of photography, I’ve always felt the influence of

André Kertész, Walker Evans, and Henri Cartier-Bresson whose

work demonstrates that profound and universal storytelling is considered art.

– Steve McCurry