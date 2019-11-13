Stories Without Words

Havana, Cuba

The whole point of taking pictures is so that
you don’t have to explain things with words.
–  Elliott Erwitt

Afghanistan

Guatemala

When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs.
When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.
–  Ansel Adams

Dominican Republic

Lourdes, France

Sri Lanka

If I could tell the story in words,
I wouldn’t need to lug around a camera.
– Lewis Hine

Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghanistan – Making flower pots out of shells

Photography is the story I fail to put into words.
– Destin Sparks

Mumbai, India

Kampala, Uganda

Oaxaca, Mexico

Beirut, Lebanon

Myanmar

Kashmir

 Mauritania

Lebanon

India

 For me, photography is about wandering, observing and telling stories.
From my early days of photography, I’ve always felt the influence of
André Kertész, Walker Evans, and Henri Cartier-Bresson whose
work demonstrates that profound and universal storytelling is considered art.
– Steve McCurry

Baluchistan, Pakistan – Pulling buckets of water from well during a drought

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

 

 

  4. Your photographs speak to me in a way no words ever could! Thank you for opening up the world to all of us and in doing so, show the common threads that bind humanity together.

  13. I was rather gutted to have missed your exhibition in Prague back in 2018, It has literally just closed for the day and we were departing the next day so the opportunity was lost, I actually posted an image of the closed Gallery on Instagram (I guess that was my story for the day) – glad to watch and learn from you here on WP. Scott

