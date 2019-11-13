The whole point of taking pictures is so that
you don’t have to explain things with words.
– Elliott Erwitt
When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs.
When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.
– Ansel Adams
If I could tell the story in words,
I wouldn’t need to lug around a camera.
– Lewis Hine
Photography is the story I fail to put into words.
– Destin Sparks
For me, photography is about wandering, observing and telling stories.
From my early days of photography, I’ve always felt the influence of
André Kertész, Walker Evans, and Henri Cartier-Bresson whose
work demonstrates that profound and universal storytelling is considered art.
– Steve McCurry
14 thoughts on “Stories Without Words”
Stunning, such moving stories.
Incredible collection!
As usual beautiful pictures and really there is no need for any words.
Thank you Stevebhai once again
Your photographs speak to me in a way no words ever could! Thank you for opening up the world to all of us and in doing so, show the common threads that bind humanity together.
Wonderful frames! They tell a thousand stories.
Amazing project!
Ability to explain “without” words is the essence of essential!
I loved your work
Eloquent pictures.
Thanks
Amazing photographs. Truly each photo speaks thousands of words. Congratulations.
Great pics SIR.
Awesome photographies telling so many fascinating stories
A marvellous, very humane set of photographic stories
The images touched a deep chord within & put butterflies in my stomach.
I was rather gutted to have missed your exhibition in Prague back in 2018, It has literally just closed for the day and we were departing the next day so the opportunity was lost, I actually posted an image of the closed Gallery on Instagram (I guess that was my story for the day) – glad to watch and learn from you here on WP. Scott