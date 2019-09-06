Side by Side

Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.

– Vietnamese Proverb

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another,

What! You too? I thought I was the only one.

– C.S. Lewis



The couple is time recaptured,

the return to the time before time.

– Octavio Paz, Nobel Laureate in Literature

Children have never been very good at listening to their elders,

but they have never failed to imitate them.

– James Baldwin

To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.

– Mark Twain

Two are better than one,

because they have a good return for their work.

If one falls down, his friend can help him up. – Ecclesiastes 4



EXHIBITIONS

OPENING TODAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

Joseph Saxton Gallery

520 Cleveland Avenue NW

CANTON, OHIO

Opening Reception and Book Signing from 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Interview and Q/A on Saturday, September 7, at 1:00 – 2:30 PM