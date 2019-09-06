Side by Side

Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.
– Vietnamese Proverb
Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another,
What! You too? I thought I was the only one.
– C.S. Lewis
The couple is time recaptured,
the return to the time before time.
– Octavio Paz, Nobel Laureate in Literature
Children have never been very good at listening to their elders,
but they have never failed to imitate them.
To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.
– Mark Twain
Two are better than one,
because they have a good return for their work.
If one falls down, his friend can help him up.
– Ecclesiastes 4
EXHIBITIONS
OPENING TODAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
Joseph Saxton Gallery
520 Cleveland Avenue NW
CANTON, OHIO
Opening Reception and Book Signing from 6:00 – 9:00 PM
Interview and Q/A on Saturday, September 7, at 1:00 – 2:30 PM
extraordinary
I have no siblings. This collection of pictures and quotes made me miss the nonexistent. Lovely pictures.
Poignant, joyful, colorful and moving. Another inspiring theme. Thank you, Steve.