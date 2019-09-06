Side by Side

Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.
– Vietnamese Proverb

Yemen

India

Morocco

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another,
What!  You too?  I thought I was the only one.
 – C.S. Lewis

 

Kabul, Afghanistan

France

Italy

Tibet

 Lourdes, France

The couple is time recaptured,
the return to the time before time.
– Octavio Paz, Nobel Laureate in Literature

KashmirOmo Valley, Ethiopia

Shanghai, China

Children have never been very good at listening to their elders,
but they have never failed to imitate them.
– James Baldwin

Manila, Philippines

 Umbria, Italy

 To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.
–  Mark Twain

Baalbek, Lebanon

Mumbai, India

Two are better than one,
because they have a good return for their work.
If one falls down, his friend can help him up.

– Ecclesiastes 4

Kabul, Afghanistan


EXHIBITIONS

OPENING TODAY,  SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
Joseph Saxton Gallery
520 Cleveland Avenue NW
CANTON, OHIO
Opening Reception and Book Signing from 6:00 – 9:00 PM
Interview and Q/A on Saturday, September 7, at 1:00 – 2:30 PM

 

