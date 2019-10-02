You could start at a path leading nowhere more fantastic than from your own
front steps to the sidewalk, and from there you could go… well, anywhere at all.
– Stephen King
The ballet of the good city sidewalk never repeats itself from place to place,
and in any one place is always replete with improvisations.
– Jane Jacobs, The Death and Life of Great American Cities
The screech and mechanical uproar of the
big city turns the citified head, fills citified ears –
as the song of birds, wind in the trees, animal cries,
or as the voices and songs of his loved ones once filled his heart.
He is sidewalk-happy.
– Frank Lloyd Wright
The first sidewalks made their appearance around 2000 BCE in what is now Turkey,
and there is evidence that both the ancient Greeks and Romans incorporated
roadside pedestrian footpaths in their cities.
– Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris
The sidewalk as an integral feature of urban life
can be attributed largely to the career of Georges-Eugene Haussmann,
the man behind the massive rebuilding of Paris in the 1850’s and 1860’s.
– Divya Subramanian
Let us leave this place where the smoke blows black
And the dark street winds and bends.
Past the pits where the asphalt flowers grow
We shall walk with a walk that is measured and slow,
And watch where the chalk-white arrows go
To the place where the sidewalk ends.
– Shel Silverstein
A sidewalk must have users on it fairly continuously …
Large numbers of people entertain themselves, off and on,
by watching street activity.”
– Jane Jacobs
– Colleen J. McElroy
9 thoughts on “Sidewalk Vignettes”
Marvelous
Reblogging this to my readers at sister site Timeless Wisdoms
Never tire of seeing your wonderful images of life, as it happens.
Love the Shanghai couple!
These are marvelous!
You masterfully found the captivating moments in everyday street scenes around the world. Marvelous post, Steve. Thank you.
Never knew Kabul has yellow Taxi too! I thought its just Kolkata 🙂
So natural and yet captivating the mundane , making it special !