Sidewalk Vignettes

You could start at a path leading nowhere more fantastic than from your own

front steps to the sidewalk, and from there you could go… well, anywhere at all.

– Stephen King

The ballet of the good city sidewalk never repeats itself from place to place,

and in any one place is always replete with improvisations.

– Jane Jacobs, The Death and Life of Great American Cities

The screech and mechanical uproar of the

big city turns the citified head, fills citified ears –

as the song of birds, wind in the trees, animal cries,

or as the voices and songs of his loved ones once filled his heart.

He is sidewalk-happy.

– Frank Lloyd Wright

The first sidewalks made their appearance around 2000 BCE in what is now Turkey,

and there is evidence that both the ancient Greeks and Romans incorporated

roadside pedestrian footpaths in their cities.

– Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris

The sidewalk as an integral feature of urban life

can be attributed largely to the career of Georges-Eugene Haussmann,

the man behind the massive rebuilding of Paris in the 1850’s and 1860’s.

– Divya Subramanian

Lowly, unpurposeful and random as they may appear,

sidewalk contacts are the small change from which a

city’s wealth of public life may grow.

– Jane Jacobs

Let us leave this place where the smoke blows black

And the dark street winds and bends.

Past the pits where the asphalt flowers grow

We shall walk with a walk that is measured and slow,

And watch where the chalk-white arrows go

To the place where the sidewalk ends.

– Shel Silverstein

There is no end to the beauty for the person who is aware.

Even the cracks between the sidewalk contain

geometric patterns of amazing beauty.

– Matthew Fox

A sidewalk must have users on it fairly continuously …

Large numbers of people entertain themselves, off and on,

by watching street activity.”

– Jane Jacobs

The sidewalks were long where I grew up.

They were as veined as the backs

Of my Grandma’s hands…

– Colleen J. McElroy

