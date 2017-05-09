Art of Friendship

One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.

– Lucius Annaeus Seneca

 

Luoyang, China

 

Myanmar (Burma)

There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship. 

– Thomas Aquinas

Loikaw, Myanmar (Burma)

There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends.
I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.
– Jane Austen

India

A true friend freely, advises justly, assists readily, adventures boldly,
takes all patiently, defends courageously, and
continues a friend unchangeably.
– William Penn

Afghanistan

Two are better than one,
because they have a good return for their work.
If one falls down, his friend can help him up.
– Ecclesiastes 4

Pagan, Myanmar (Burma)

 

Katmandu, Nepal

 

Kashmir

 

Chiang Mai, Thailand

 

Kampala, Uganda

The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand,
not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship.
It is the spiritual inspiration
that comes to one when you discover that someone else
believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Bombay, India

Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love.
Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.
-Elie Wiesel

 

Morocco

Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit.
-Aristotle

Yemen

A friend may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Cape Town, South Africa

 

Brazil

Words are easy, like the wind;
Faithful friends are hard to find.
– William Shakespeare

France

Friendship is one mind in two bodies.
-Mencius, Chinese philosopher, 4th cent. BCE

California, USA

Depth of friendship does not depend on length of acquaintance.

– Rabindranath Tagore

 

France

 

  10. Your photos and words in this post are very touching. You captured friendship in all its many forms. — barbara

  13. Beautiful and insightful. In the USA, many get friendship wrong. They value others on appearances, belongings, success. Lose everything & you find out who your true friends are. Bravo, very well done 👏🏻

  17. Every time I see your pictures, I’m deeply suprised by their beauty. You always catch the perfect moment, light and feeling. Thanks for sharing. There is a lot to learn from your marvelous work.

  28. The pictures bring more meaning to what friendship is really aboit. I love this. Continue the good work. Can i use any of them for my write ups? I will give the photo credit to you.

  30. Mr. McCurry, your work has inspired me since I was a little girl and has fueled the fire of my own personal journey for photography and photojournalism. This piece is one of the reasons why my passion for photography and journalism is so strong, to see the simple good things in life and highlight it but to show people from around the world demonstrating the simple word…friendship! Beautifully done!

  31. Steve, your work is so very beautiful. Thank you for such work that opens our hearts and souls.

  33. Ohhh, those three French women under the similarly bent and stooping tree. It’s great to see them again. And that knobby finger in the air!! Hilarious and perfect. The two old men pausing for a break in the sweatshop in India or Pakistan or thereabouts — what felicity of vision and moment! (What ARE they making in that factory by the way?)

  37. You have taken an all too underappreciated word and opened our minds to the deeper meaning of this all too rare human experience. Your images speak far more profoundly than words.

  41. What a thought provoking and captivating post. I can sit for a long time and philosophise over text and images.
    Friendship, the most important and constructive topic in the world ❤
    Thanks for the journey, Steve McCurry!

  45. Bellas imágenes y grandes verdades sobre el tesoro más preciado : La Amistad !
    Gracias por éste regalo !

  47. I love the many different faces of friendship you’ve shown us — from old friends to caretakers to elephants. Gorgeous, inspiring work.

  49. You are one of the only photographers I know that can capture emotion. Inspirational work as usual.

  54. Beautiful, per usual, as a photographer myself, you are an inspiration. Your sensitivity and empathy truly touch my heart. The world truly needs voices like yours, you find the beauty that is often hidden in the darkest corners. For that, I’m am truly grateful.

  60. ” One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.”
    Simply amazing photos around the globe. Each photo is simply beautiful, one is compelled to look at each photo again and again and each image tells a beautiful story.
    Thank you Stevebhai

  66. Steve, you are so much more than a gifted photographer (not that you want to hear that), but you are a wise man using exceptional images with profound quotes to create wonderful stories. Thank you, again.

  74. Lovely work as ever. The best portraiture is always achieved when there is a spark between photographer and subject metyhinks. Just how you manage to nail it every time makes me wonder how big the pile is on your cutting room floor and I’m guessing it’s not particularly large. Inspiring as always. Thank you Steve McCurry

  75. Touching images of “Me and my shadow”.
    Especially the one with the two little monks in Bagan, Myanmar.
    Thank you Mr. McCurry !

