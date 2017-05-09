Art of Friendship

One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.

– Lucius Annaeus Seneca

There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.

– Thomas Aquinas

There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends.

I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.

– Jane Austen

A true friend freely, advises justly, assists readily, adventures boldly,

takes all patiently, defends courageously, and

continues a friend unchangeably.

– William Penn

Two are better than one,

because they have a good return for their work.

If one falls down, his friend can help him up.

– Ecclesiastes 4

The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand,

not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship.

It is the spiritual inspiration

that comes to one when you discover that someone else

believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love.

Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.

-Elie Wiesel

Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit.

-Aristotle

A friend may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Words are easy, like the wind;

Faithful friends are hard to find.

– William Shakespeare

Friendship is one mind in two bodies.

-Mencius, Chinese philosopher, 4th cent. BCE

Depth of friendship does not depend on length of acquaintance.

– Rabindranath Tagore