– Lucius Annaeus Seneca
– Thomas Aquinas
There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends.
I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.
– Jane Austen
A true friend freely, advises justly, assists readily, adventures boldly,
takes all patiently, defends courageously, and
continues a friend unchangeably.
– William Penn
Two are better than one,
because they have a good return for their work.
If one falls down, his friend can help him up.
– Ecclesiastes 4
The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand,
not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship.
It is the spiritual inspiration
that comes to one when you discover that someone else
believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love.
Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.
-Elie Wiesel
Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit.
-Aristotle
A friend may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Words are easy, like the wind;
Faithful friends are hard to find.
– William Shakespeare
Friendship is one mind in two bodies.
-Mencius, Chinese philosopher, 4th cent. BCE
– Rabindranath Tagore
83 thoughts on “Art of Friendship”
Beautiful and insightful. In the USA, many get friendship wrong. They value others on appearances, belongings, success. Lose everything & you find out who your true friends are. Bravo, very well done 👏🏻
Every time I see your pictures, I’m deeply suprised by their beauty. You always catch the perfect moment, light and feeling. Thanks for sharing. There is a lot to learn from your marvelous work.
Not only are the photos beautiful, but they carry great meaning. Thank you for sharing such a powerful artistic idea.
Vos photos sont magnifiques ainsi que les pensées qui les accompagnent !!! Merci beaucoup!
The pictures bring more meaning to what friendship is really aboit. I love this. Continue the good work. Can i use any of them for my write ups? I will give the photo credit to you.
Mr. McCurry, your work has inspired me since I was a little girl and has fueled the fire of my own personal journey for photography and photojournalism. This piece is one of the reasons why my passion for photography and journalism is so strong, to see the simple good things in life and highlight it but to show people from around the world demonstrating the simple word…friendship! Beautifully done!
Ohhh, those three French women under the similarly bent and stooping tree. It’s great to see them again. And that knobby finger in the air!! Hilarious and perfect. The two old men pausing for a break in the sweatshop in India or Pakistan or thereabouts — what felicity of vision and moment! (What ARE they making in that factory by the way?)
You have taken an all too underappreciated word and opened our minds to the deeper meaning of this all too rare human experience. Your images speak far more profoundly than words.
I love the many different faces of friendship you’ve shown us — from old friends to caretakers to elephants. Gorgeous, inspiring work.
You are one of the only photographers I know that can capture emotion. Inspirational work as usual.
Beautiful, per usual, as a photographer myself, you are an inspiration. Your sensitivity and empathy truly touch my heart. The world truly needs voices like yours, you find the beauty that is often hidden in the darkest corners. For that, I’m am truly grateful.
Love the girls under the umbrella. All the photos are special but that one struck me as perfect.
” One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.”
Simply amazing photos around the globe. Each photo is simply beautiful, one is compelled to look at each photo again and again and each image tells a beautiful story.
Very, very poignant stuff…what hardship many face and still manage to smile.
The strongest characteristics of Steve McCurry’s photography are his humanism, his empathy, and his compassion.
Steve, you are so much more than a gifted photographer (not that you want to hear that), but you are a wise man using exceptional images with profound quotes to create wonderful stories. Thank you, again.
Lovely work as ever. The best portraiture is always achieved when there is a spark between photographer and subject metyhinks. Just how you manage to nail it every time makes me wonder how big the pile is on your cutting room floor and I’m guessing it’s not particularly large. Inspiring as always. Thank you Steve McCurry
You put a capital “H” to Humanity.
